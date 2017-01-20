Toggle navigation
Kiss 107 - Cincinnati's #1 Hit Music Station
Kiss 107 - Cincinnati's #1 Hit Music Station
On Air
Brooke & Jubal
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
Kristie
Josh Martinez
Courtney
JoJo Wright
Club Kane
Klub Kiss w/ DJ Sab
#SaturdayNightOnline
On Air Line-Up
Music & More
Playlist
It's Complicated - With Kristie & Courtney
iHeartRadio Countdown
Photos
Latest Kiss 107 Photos
Women We Heart
Pop Pics
Connect
Events
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
iHeartMedia Communities
Advertise With Us
Employment
EEO
Contests
See The Weeknd at US Bank Arena!
Cincinnati ON AIR Wall of Fame
Bruno Mars: 24k Magic World Tour
The Free Movie Fridays with Atom Tickets
See DNCE at Bogart's
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
13 Stars With a Shocking Number of Tattoos
Do you listen to Kiss 107 at work? Tell us to get on the ON AIR WALL OF FAME!
38 Musicians With Donald Trump's Hair
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Josh Martinez - Weeknights 6-11p on Kiss 107!
Kristie - Weekdays 2-6p on Kiss 107!
Klub Kiss at Energy with DJ Sab
Take us with you anywhere!
Save Big Money at Save on Cincy!
previous
next
On-Air Now
10pm - 12am
#MostRequestedLive Interview: Noah Cyrus' Biggest Musical Inspiration? Her...
PHOTOS: Women's Marches Around the United States
#MostRequestedLive Interview: Daya Reveals Whether She's Heard Those Three...
Madonna Gives Fiery Speech At Women's March (VIDEO)
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
Massive Skittles Spill Creates Candy-Coated Highway
Women's Marches Around the World (PHOTOS)
LIVE STREAM: Women's March on Washington
PHOTOS: The Best Moments From Inauguration Day
Cuba Gooding Jr. Files for Divorce
Did Meek Mill Hint That Nicki Minaj & Safaree Are Back Together?
Miguel Ferrer Dead: Celebrity Reactions, George Clooney Statement
x
See Full Playlist
Kiss 107
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Kiss 107 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.